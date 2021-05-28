Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal offers major new initiatives like child and elder care subsidies, generous tax credits for families and the working poor, and free community college. It also promises politically freighted tax increases on the wealthy and corporations and would give domestic Cabinet departments significantly bigger budget increases than the Pentagon.

But like all presidential budget plans, Biden's proposal needs the approval of lawmakers, who can change the allotments and dollar figures.

Here are some other things to keep in mind about Biden's budget:

LOTS OF SPENDING

This year's $6 trillion spending total — fueled by ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts — is actually down from a projection of $7.2 trillion for the budget year ending in September. But it's sharply higher than the pre-pandemic $4.4 trillion tally of 2019 and fueled by promises of government help for crushing child care, college, health care and elder care costs. But the nation's huge defense budget would get minimal increases, angering Republicans whose votes Biden needs.

———

TAXING BUSINESS AND THE RICH