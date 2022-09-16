 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage as he hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that were expected to touch on the two nations' differences on Russia's war in Ukraine and more.

In a brief appearance before the media at the start of their meeting, Biden made no direct mention that Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. South Africa abstained from a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a mediated settlement.

But the president seemed to offer a subtle recognition that the two countries have their differences.

“We really need to make sure we fully understand one another,” said Biden, who heaped praise on Ramaphosa for his country's leadership on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of climate change and other issues.

People are also reading…

Ahead of the meeting, South Africa’s international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, said Ramaphosa would emphasize the need for dialogue to find an end to the conflict during his meeting with Biden and in separate talks with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pandor added that the issue will be South Africa's focus when it participates in the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly next week.

“We would want a process of diplomacy to be initiated between the two parties and we believe the U.N. must lead, the U.N secretary-general in particular,” Pandor said.

The White House meeting comes on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to South Africa last month, in which he said the Biden administration sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems.

But the administration has been disappointed that South Africa and much of the continent have declined to follow the U.S. in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the Blinken visit, Pandor accused the U.S. and other Western powers of focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of crises around the globe.

“We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has sought to underscore that Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has led to scarcities in grain, cooking oil and fertilizer — resulting in disproportionate impact on Africans.

South Africa’s neutral position is largely because of the support the Soviet Union gave during the Cold War era to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress in its fight to end apartheid, South Africa’s regime of repression against the Black majority that ended in 1994. South Africa is seen as a leader of the several African countries that will not side against Russia.

Despite the differences on the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration recognizes the importance of strengthening relations in Africa as China has spent decades entrenching itself in the continent's natural resources markets. Improving relations with South Africa — one of the continent's biggest economies — is central to the U.S. effort.

John Stremlau, an international relations expert at the University of the Witwatersrand, said the talks underscore that the U.S. sees South Africa as having the “potential to lead Africa in a constructive way” on trade and other issues.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the two leaders would also discuss climate change and opportunities to increase trade and investment. The vice president's office in a statement said that Harris and Ramaphosa discussed global health security, space cooperation, climate change, women's empowerment and other matters, as they met over breakfast at the vice president's residence.

In a brief exchange with reporters before his meeting with Harris, Ramaphosa said he would like to see the relationship between the two countries strengthened.

South Africa’s ambitious efforts to transition from coal to cleaner energy are expected to be discussed during the leaders' talks. The U.S., Britain, France and Germany announced a plan last year to provid e $8.5 billion in loans and grants over five years to help South Africa phase out coal.

Ramaphosa could also raise with Biden the failure of the United States and other wealthier nations to make good on a more than decades-old pledge — first made in 2009 and reaffirmed at the 2015 Paris climate talks — to spend $100 billion to help developing nations deal with climate change.

Harris in comments to reporters praised South Africa's leadership in the midst of “the challenges that we each face with the climate crisis and the work that we will do together to address that crisis.”

Magome reported from Johannesburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

The State Department says Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries. The department cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable released Tuesday does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries.

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change. She said Wednesday that the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people in the European Union hit by spiraling energy prices. Von der Leyen says “it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.” She also says the bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to reduce how much natural gas influences electricity prices. All the proposals would need approval by the 27 EU countries.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo has described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as “blustering.” It added that his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at an election rally on Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. The U.S. embassy tweeted that “what we say in private is the same as what we say in public -- the United States remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and multiethnic character."

Watch Now: Related Video

India PM Modi urges country to shed its colonial past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News