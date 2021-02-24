Biden choice for budget chief faces new hurdles in Congress

The growing opposition to Tanden had some already predicting her demise.

“I’m not saying she’s a smoked turkey, but the smoker’s warming up,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Wednesday.

Senate aides from both sides of the aisle said the outreach from the White House surrounding her nomination had been puzzling from the start.

Tanden spoke this week with at least two of her detractors on the Democratic side, Manchin and Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Psaki said she’s overall engaged with 44 senators.

But the Biden White House did not give advance notice of her planned nomination to Sanders, according to a person familiar with the process. And multiple Republican Senate aides said contact from the White House concerning Tanden’s nomination in recent days had been minimal.

According to Senate aides on both sides of the aisle, the light touch from the White House on such a controversial nominee had lawmakers wondering why the administration put Tanden forward to begin with. As one Democratic Senate aide described it, there simply wasn’t a good reason to vote for a nominee who had openly — and at times viciously — criticized members of both parties, especially with other qualified candidates waiting in the wings.