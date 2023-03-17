WASHINGTON — When Elise Joshi was at the White House last year, her eyes welled with happy tears as President Joe Biden hosted thousands of supporters to celebrate groundbreaking legislation targeting climate change.

"In that moment, I felt a lot of hope that the administration was listening to us," said Joshi, a California college student who is a leader of Gen-Z for Change, a coalition of young activists on social media.

Now Joshi is planning to return to Washington, but for a very different reason. She's outraged that administration officials approved the Willow project, a large-scale oil drilling proposal in Alaska, and she's organizing demonstrations with compatriots from around the country.

Biden, who is expected to announce a reelection bid, faces tension as he balances honoring his promises on climate change with meeting the nation's energy needs.

He made fighting global warming a central part of his agenda, and White House officials are quick to defend efforts to put the United States on track for steep emissions reductions in coming years.

But the decision on Willow alienated supporters, particularly young activists.

"There is disappointment. There is anger. There is frustration," said Lori Lodes, the executive director of Climate Power, an environmental advocacy group aligned with the administration.

But, she added, "what's happened on climate in the past year is nothing short of revolutionary," including hundreds of billions of financial incentives for clean energy in last year's legislation, and Republicans refused to confront the problem of global warming.

When it comes to the 2024 election, "I don't really think there's a choice," Lodes said. "If you care about the climate, there's not a choice."

White House officials acknowledged the indignation over Willow, which became a focal point for activism in recent weeks. They emphasized that ConocoPhillips has held leases in that area of Alaska for decades, strengthening the company's legal right to drill.

"The president kept his word where he can by law," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, adding that Biden "has done more on climate change than any other president in history."

Regulators focused on paring down the project's footprint during the approval process. The final decision includes three drill sites, down from the originally proposed five, and the company relinquished about 68,000 acres of other leases as part of the deal.

Administration officials also paired the announcement with a conservation plan that bars drilling in 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean and seeks new rules on 13 million acres of Alaska land.

While the White House said legal issues largely drove the Willow decision, there were other factors.

Gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, a reminder of how global energy markets can become weaponized during conflict. Biden responded by urging companies to produce more oil in the U.S. Willow could generate 180,000 barrels a day once it becomes operational in the coming years.

More pressure came from the Alaska congressional delegation, which includes two Republican senators and one Democratic representative. Sen. Dan Sullivan told Fox News that he pressed Biden on how he could justify blocking Willow when the administration also lifted sanctions to allow oil imports from Venezuela, which Sullivan called "one of the most polluting places to produce oil anywhere in the world."

White House officials said the Willow project won't prevent the U.S. from meeting Biden's ambitious goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and a recent government study said the country will be able to produce 80% of its electricity without fossil fuels by 2030.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's video explaining the Willow decision was viewed more than 100,000 times on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon.

However, Joshi's post on TikTok, which described Biden as having "just slapped young people in the face," was viewed more than 860,000 times.

A TikTok video by environmentalist Alex Haraus was viewed more than 270,000 times.

"What the hell man?" he said, addressing Biden. "You approved Willow. The one thing that millions of people wrote in asking you not to do over the last three weeks?"

"The youth vote is not a given if they keep doing things like this," he said.

Environmental groups sued in a renewed effort to block Willow.

Christy Goldfuss, chief policy impact officer at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the problem for Biden is that other efforts to reduce emissions, such as raising vehicle mileage standards, have not received the same attention as Willow.

Biden also canceled a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, effectively ending the project, and he placed more land off-limits to development.

Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, said some environmentalists already were frustrated by Biden's decisions to allow other oil projects, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Line 3 project in the Upper Midwest.

"These are open wounds, and (Willow's approval) just adds to it," she said.

In an Associated Press-NORC poll from February, most Democrats said they approved of how Biden is handling both his job as president and climate change. But Democrats ages 18 through 34 were less favorable on both marks.

