 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden, Dems see both political, economic wins in rail deal

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden was quick to hail Thursday's strike-averting rail agreement as a win for America, it was also a big win for him politically, allowing Democrats to sidestep what could have been an economic debacle before November’s midterm elections.

Pressured to choose between labor and business, the president pushed hard for them to work together.

Prodded by a strategic late-night phone call from Biden — and fortified with Italian takeout — corporate and union negotiators spent 20 hours in intense talks at the Labor Department. They reached wee-hours common ground following an appeal to act in the shared interests of the nation, avoiding a strike that would have shut down railroads across the country.

People are also reading…

By keeping the trains running, Biden overcame a major economic threat that doubled as a political risk. His fellow Democrats already face a difficult fight to maintain their narrow hold on power in Congress amid soaring inflation. Biden's own approval rating, though improving, is still underwater.

The tentative deal, which still requires approval from a dozen unions, would raise members' pay 24% over five years and improve work schedules and health care in a way that Biden said recognizes “the dignity of their work.” Railroad companies could continue vital operations and avoid a costly shutdown, while being in a better place to recruit and retain employees.

“This agreement allows us to continue to rebuild a better America with an economy that truly works for working people and their families,” Biden said Thursday in celebratory remarks in the Rose Garden. “Today is a win, I mean it sincerely, a win for America.”

Members of one union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19, voted to reject the tentative agreement, but the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members to allow more time for possible additional negotiations and for other unions to vote.

White House officials had worried that a rail shutdown, no matter how long, would have perilous economic consequences just as voters make up their minds ahead of the November elections. The settlement, instead, now provides Biden an opportunity to show his administration is delivering for voters, as dire news coverage yields to relief at the cost of only a few canceled Amtrak trains.

Through the talks, Biden managed to avoid the disruption without offending either labor or corporate constituencies. Biden, his advisers and Democrats across the country know the broadest possible coalition is needed to help candidates compete in midterms that have historically favored the party out of political power.

Biden intentionally chose not to dictate the terms of the agreement to either side, said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

“The president’s focus was making sure that a contract was done that is satisfactory to everybody — and also prevented a major disruption to our economy,” said Walsh, who moved the last six hours of negotiations into his office.

What initially appeared to be a worst-case scenario ultimately turned into a collective sigh of relief.

“This is the best outcome the Biden administration could have hoped for,” said Jake Rosenfeld, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis who has researched the labor movement. He noted that the unions' requests for sick leave and reliable scheduling aligned with Biden's own values.

“Unlike in past labor disputes involving the railroads, the administration never had to put real pressure on the unions, but instead could act like an honest broker looking for a compromise between management and union positions," Rosenfeld said. "That keeps the administration in good graces with labor more broadly."

Business interests also praised the administration's efforts. John Drake, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president of transportation policy, said Walsh came to the table with a level of expertise and the trust of stakeholders. That made it easier to finalize a deal.

“The ramifications of a rail strike were so catastrophic that we couldn’t even begin to catalog it," Drake said. "This is 100% a win.”

Not everyone celebrated. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had proposed a measure on Wednesday that would have forced the unions to accept a contract. He criticized Senate Democrats for blocking his proposal, only to have aides stay silent on Thursday when asked whether the agreement was good for the economy.

Biden has gone out of his way to champion organized labor, often having members of local unions introduce him for speeches across the country.

UAW Local 598's Ryan Buchalski, introduced Biden on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as “the most union- and labor-friendly president in American history” and someone who was “kickin’ ass for the working class.” Buchalski harked back to pivotal sitdown strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.

In the speech that followed, Biden recognized that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the IBEW electrical workers, saying that autoworkers “brung me to the dance.”

About 16% of voters in the 2020 election came from union households, which backed Biden 56% to 42% in the narrowly decided race, according to AP VoteCast.

The president's approval took a major hit starting last year because of inflation worsened by supply chain disruptions for autos, furniture and other basic goods coming out of the pandemic recession. The problems intensified this year with a baby formula shortage and diminished supplies worldwide of food, oil and natural gas after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. Consumer inflation hit a 40-year high in June, only to start drifting down in the two months since.

Biden's popularity has been regaining ground as gasoline costs have declined. A new poll by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows his approval improving from a low of 36% in July to 45% in the most recent survey.

Estimates put the daily cost of a railroad shutdown at $2 billion. A stoppage would have left stranded raw materials for factories, fuel and even the chemicals needed to treat wastewater. That would have been a potentially debilitating blow just eight weeks before Election Day, which could determine control of the House, Senate and state governments.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said the deal will ultimately have an impact on the midterm elections because workers want officials who will stand up for them. The mix of the pandemic, high prices and economic inequality has left many workers at the breaking point and they want a different social contract, she said.

“That’s what this election is all about — rewriting the rules of the economy,” Shuler said.

AP Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change. She said Wednesday that the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people in the European Union hit by spiraling energy prices. Von der Leyen says “it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.” She also says the bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to reduce how much natural gas influences electricity prices. All the proposals would need approval by the 27 EU countries.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News