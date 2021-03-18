Biden dispatching Sen. Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis

Blinken said last week that “ethnic cleansing” has happened in parts of Tigray, the first time a top official in the international community has openly described the acts in Tigray as such.

Blinken asserted that the U.S. is “seeing very credible reports of human rights abuses and atrocities that are ongoing” in Tigray, a region in the north of Ethiopia that is the base of a party that dominated Ethiopian politics for decades before the rise of Abiy.

The Ethiopian government disputed Blinken's charges of ethnic cleansing as “a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government,” and accused Washington of “overblowing things out of proportion.”

The leaders of that party, known by its initials TPLF, are in hiding as federal forces and their allies — including fighters from Eritrea — hunt down fighters loyal to the local administration in Tigray.