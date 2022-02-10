 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during 'Puppy Bowl'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's puppy Commander will make his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

The German shepherd and Biden's wife, Jill, will appear in a commercial airing before Sunday's broadcast of “Puppy Bowl XVIII.” The first lady's office tweeted the video.

Both contests will be held on the day before Valentine's Day, which is Monday.

“Hi there. I'm Jill Biden, here at the White House with our new puppy Commander,” the first lady says. “You know, Valentine's Day is one of my favorite holidays because it's all about love.”

The first lady, wearing a gray turtleneck sweater with “AMOUR” in pink letters across the front, is seated in the White House movie theater with Commander by her side.

“What's so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” she adds. “All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine's Day.”

Other footage in the ad shows the two frolicking in a White House hallway.

Last year, Jill Biden filmed a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing in a pandemic to air during Puppy Bowl XVII. She was surrounded in that ad by the family's German shepherds, Champ and Major.

Champ died last year; Major now lives in Delaware after behaving aggressively at the White House.

The Bidens recently welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House.

