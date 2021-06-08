Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push

In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed Biden ended the talks.

“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions," she said. “However, this does not mean bipartisanship isn’t feasible.”

The president’s view is that Capito negotiated in good faith and he would welcome her in the bipartisan talks, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private thinking.

As Biden reaches for a bipartisan deal, he has begun reaching out to other senators, including Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and two key centrist Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are engaged in a bipartisan talks.

A bipartisan group with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is meeting later Tuesday at the Capitol to negotiate a fresh proposal.