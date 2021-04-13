Biden eulogizes slain officer as Capitol Police mourn again

The family said that Evans was proud of his work and that his friendship with colleagues near the north barricade of the Capitol complex was one of the best parts of it.

“We hold them in our hearts, as we know they acutely share our grief,” they said.

Those other officers — including Ken Shaver, who was injured alongside Evans and was wearing a walking boot on his foot — sat together at the service. They were among the first to pay their respects as the ceremony ended.

Evans laid in honor throughout the day on Tuesday as lawmakers, law enforcement officers and others — including Vice President Kamala Harris — filed by and paid their respects. He is only the sixth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. It is a designation given to those who are not elected officials, judges or military leaders.

Lawmakers from both parties who are investigating the Jan. 6 attack say that the Capitol Police are nearing crisis and more must be done to help them.

“This is a group of men and women who’ve been through an overwhelming amount of trauma over the last few months,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who heads a spending committee that oversees the Capitol Police. “The loss of Officer Evans is yet another stark reminder of what our brothers and sisters in uniform risk every day to protect us. The honor of lying in state under the Capitol dome is befitting of this American hero.”

