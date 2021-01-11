Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

“I think that there are a lot of Republicans now who are going to want to take a few steps back towards the middle,” he said.

But he also emphasized that if Biden hopes to move past Trump, he’ll need to move fast to show that bipartisan action is possible.

“If President Biden tests the appetite of Republicans to try and get a quick and substantive win on a COVID relief package, or perhaps infrastructure investments, that will send a message to the entire country that bipartisanship and healing is possible,” he said.

Biden will also have to navigate a number of ongoing investigations into Trump’s actions during the U.S. Capitol breach and in trying to pressure state officials to overturn the results of the election in his favor.

He has repeatedly said that his Justice Department will remain entirely independent and that he won’t interfere in any ongoing investigations into his predecessor.

Democrats say that’s exactly the tone they’d like him to take. But it’s also important, as Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy put it, to hold those involved in the events of this week accountable.