BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden implored House Democrats on Wednesday to go out into the country and sell the Democratic accomplishments of the last two years to voters, rallying the lawmakers at a time when their party confronts the limits of its power in a newly divided Washington.

"If we did nothing — nothing — but implement what we've already passed and let the people know who did it for them, we win," Biden told Democratic lawmakers at their annual retreat in Baltimore. "But we're way beyond that. It's not just about winning."

He promised his administration will be there to help Democrats implement their new programs — which include a massive infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, tax and health care package — telling lawmakers: "You did it. You tell us what you need."

Biden's first meeting comes as energized Republicans are forcing the initial veto of his presidency — on a measure to limit the way private financial advisers promote investment options.

Biden is determined not to see the party backslide into bickering and disappointment. Instead, Democrats appear ready to focus on a Hippocratic oath-style strategy of doing no harm — playing up what they accomplished so far while portraying Republicans as being led by extremists beholden to the Trump-era "Make America Great Again" agenda.

"By sticking together we got a lot done," Biden said.

He recounted economic growth, lower gas prices and infrastructure investments and promise more to come.

It's a risky tack as both parties try to set the political narrative before the 2024 elections. Biden is expected to announce this spring whether he will seek a second term while Donald Trump is already campaigning in a growing field for the Republican nomination.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters this week at the Capitol that the president "has a phenomenal track record of accomplishment and a vision for continuing to build out an economy that emphasizes the priorities and well-being of everyday Americans." Jeffries said Democrats will remain "strongly unified" behind Biden and his agenda.

Congress must approve raising the $31 trillion debt limit this summer to avoid a financially devastating federal default. Economic uncertainty at home and the grinding war in Ukraine are testing America's resolve. There are no easy answers to stubborn worries over the fentanyl crisis, climate change, gun violence and the lingering COVID-19 crisis.

Biden had success drawing Republicans to his side last year, when Democrats controlled both the House and Senate. He was able to sign into law bills on infrastructure investments, same-sex marriage protections and others issues.

While divided government can often be a time of bipartisan deal-making, Biden's quieter agenda this new session of Congress, with the GOP in charge of the House, is almost destined to be mired in legislative gridlock.

Policy proposals from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slim, overpowered by the oversight and investigations that Republicans are undertaking to examine almost every aspect of Biden, his family and his administration.

On Wednesday, McCarthy, R-Calif., brought together parents who are backing a "parents' bill of rights," which would mandate that schools keep them informed of what children are being taught and how money is being spent.

Democrats are skeptical.

"It's just it feels like the House Republicans don't have any interest in governing," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "I don't know what Joe Biden can do to try to put out the garbage fire that seems to be the Republican majority right now."