Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears

Some on the left think Biden is not going far enough.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has called for a massive Green New Deal, said Biden deserves “a lot of credit” for his infrastructure plan's vision and scope, but said it falls far short of what is needed to meaningfully combat the climate crisis. She and her supporters are calling for at least $10 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to address climate change and other problems.

McCarthy disputed the notion that Biden has backtracked from campaign promises to lead on climate.

“We’re always either doing too little or too much,'' she told reporters earlier this month. “But rest assured that the president put a (spending) number out here that he felt was not just defensible but required to meet this moment in time.''

Much of the proposed spending to address climate change is included in Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill.

If Republicans think less money should be spent on clean energy and infrastructure, McCarthy added, “then we’ll have those conversations.”