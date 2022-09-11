 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden honors Sept. 11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held under a steady rain.

Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the U.S. and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.

In ending the Afghanistan war, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign pledge to bring home U.S. troops from the country's longest conflict. But the war concluded chaotically in August 2021, when the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed in the face of a countrywide Taliban advance that returned the fundamentalist group to power. A bombing claimed by an Afghanistan-based extremist group killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at Kabul's airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans gathered in hopes of escape before the final U.S. cargo planes departed over the Hindu Kush.

People are also reading…

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden in his remarks Sunday will recognize the impact the 2001 attacks had on the U.S. and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when al-Qaida hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Kirby said.

Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in low-key fashion. He issued a statement in honor of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport and spoke by phone with U.S. veterans assisting ongoing efforts to resettle in the United States Afghans who helped the war effort.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden's handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiraled downward under renewed Taliban rule since the U.S. withdrawal.

“Now, one year on from last August’s disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden’s decision has come into sharper focus," McConnell said. “Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by nearly a third. Half of its population is now suffering critical levels of food insecurity."

First lady Jill Biden will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband attended a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial in New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Five Hong Kong speech therapists have been convicted of sedition law after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities. The five could face up to two years imprisonment. They had pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in July 2021, after publishing books with stories that revolved around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village. The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, and police said that the stories paralleled the incidents linked to political unrest in Hong Kong. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since pro-democracy protests in 2019, arresting dozens of activists while others have fled abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News