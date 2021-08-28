Biden in the 'loneliest job,' a presidency driven by crisis

Goodwill washed over Biden through his first six months or so, when he scored points with the public and much of the world simply by not being Donald Trump. The United States appeared on the verge of victory over the pandemic, too. Vaccine supplies surged, cases plunged in response and even Republicans gave Biden a measure of the credit.

Those days now seem like a distant memory. Criticism is raining down on him, with Republicans blaming him for the calamity in Kabul and even Democrats breaking from him for the first time on a major issue.

Asked whether Biden is feeling frustrated or a sense of resignation from the turmoil of the moment, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “there’s just not a lot of time for self-reflection right now.”

To Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis, the bloody, harried scenes the world is witnessing from Kabul are not the fruit of poor evacuation planning or incompetence by the United States, but, simply, of defeat.

“It seems to me that we’re watching something occur that was inevitable once we stepped in,” he said. “There's no memory here. This is what happens when you lose a war."

Presidents are defined by how they handle crises, and Biden now confronts more than one, each requiring urgent attention.