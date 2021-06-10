Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

Johnson laughed and said he was “not going to dissent from that one.” But then he seemed to hint that he would be looking to only improve relations with his American counterpart.

“I’m not going to disagree with you on that,” said Johnson, "or indeed on anything else.”

But there are areas of friction. The president staunchly opposed Brexit, Britain's exit from the European Union that Johnson championed, and has expressed great concern over the future of Northern Ireland. Biden once called Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.

The British government has worked hard to overcome that impression, stressing Johnson’s common ground with Biden on climate change, support for international institutions and other issues. But Johnson, host for the Group of Seven summit opening Friday, has been frustrated by the lack of a new trade deal with the United States.

Johnson on Thursday, however, described the new U.S. administration as “a breath of fresh air.”

Speaking after his first face-to-face meeting with Biden, Johnson said "it was a long, long huge session. We covered a good range of topics.” He added that protecting the Northern Ireland peace agreement was “absolutely common ground” among Britain, the U.S. and the EU.