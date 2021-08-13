Biden made 'Obamacare' cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here

“Obamacare's” place among government health programs seems secure now, after more than a decade of fruitless efforts by Republicans to repeal it or get the Supreme Court to overturn it. Earlier this year by a vote of 7-2 the conservative-leaning court dismissed the latest challenge.

The subsidy increases in Biden's COVID law have made a tangible difference. The average premium paid by new customers dropped from $117 a month to $85 a month, or 27%, with the more generous aid. According to CMS, the median — or midpoint — deductible went from $450 to $50, a reduction of nearly 90%. People who already had ACA coverage can also get the increased aid by going back to the insurance marketplace. People who've had a spell of unemployment are eligible for added breaks.

But the enhanced subsidies are good only through 2022, and Biden is pressing Congress to make them permanent. An extension seems likely to be included in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic policy package, however it isn't guaranteed to be permanent, with so many other priorities competing for money.