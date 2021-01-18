 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden may cancel Keystone pipeline permit on first day
View Comments
spotlight AP

Biden may cancel Keystone pipeline permit on first day

{{featured_button_text}}

President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported, citing people it didn't identify.

The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appeared on a transition briefing note for Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day — circulated by Biden's transition team over the weekend, according to the Canadian report.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a tweet and a lengthy statement that he was "deeply concerned" about the report that Biden may repeal the permit, although such a move had been widely expected if Biden was elected.

"Doing so would kill jobs on both sides of the border, weaken the critically important Canada-U.S. relationship, and undermine U.S. national security," Kenney said.

US Keystone XL

This Nov. 3, 2015, photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is slated to connect, in Steele City, Neb.

In May, Biden campaign policy adviser Stef Feldman said in a statement that the candidate had strongly opposed the pipeline during the Obama administration "and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as president and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit."

The Keystone XL pipeline has been controversial since first proposed more than a decade ago.

Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change.

Canada's oil industry argues the project is needed to supply heavy crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the oil to replace declining volumes from Latin America.

What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to end Keystone XL pipeline early on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News