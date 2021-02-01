Biden meets Republicans as Democrats push on for virus aid

The plea for Biden to give bipartisan negotiations more time comes as the president has shown signs of impatience as the more liberal wing of his party considers passing the relief package through a process known as budget reconciliation. That would allow the bill to pass with a 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance.

The White House remains committed to exploring avenues for bipartisanship even as it prepares for Democrats to move alone on a COVID relief bill, according to a senior administration official granted anonymity to discuss the private thinking.

However, the number being brought to the table by Republicans was viewed as too small, according to the official.

At the same time, the White House may be willing to adjust its ask, perhaps shifting some less virus-oriented aspects into a subsequent package that is set to go next before Congress, the official said.

Biden himself has been on the phone to some of the Republicans coming to the White House on Monday and more in-person outreach is expected in the days ahead, the official said.