Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought Oval Office visit

Zelenskyy is the latest Ukrainian president to promise to tackle systemic corruption and then struggle once in office. On Wednesday, Biden wanted assurances that Zelenskyy remains committed to following through on various reforms, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Zelenskyy was looking for greater economic and military assistance. And he has said he wanted a clear statement from Biden on whether he supports eventual NATO membership for Ukraine. NATO members are wary given Ukraine’s simmering conflict with Russia.

The $60 million security package will include more Javelin anti-tank missiles, which Kyiv sees as critical to defending against the Russia-backed separatists who have rolled through eastern Ukraine. The U.S. has overall committed more than $400 million in military aid this year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say Wednesday whether Biden would support Ukraine’s NATO aspirations. She noted that it was not a decision the U.S. could make alone and said the U.S. remains supportive of Ukraine's efforts to reform its defense sector and take other steps necessary before it can be put on a path toward NATO membership.