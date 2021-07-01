Biden misses vaccine-sharing goal, cites local hurdles

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said all intended recipient countries had received formal U.S. offers of a specific number and type of vaccine, and all legal and logistical hurdles on the U.S. side had been cleared.

“The remaining doses will be shipped in the coming weeks as countries complete their own domestic set of operational regulatory and legal processes. They’re specific to each country," Zients said Thursday. “We will continue to share tens of millions of U.S. doses over the summer months as we help lead the fight to end the pandemic across the globe."

The White House declined to specify which nations were struggling with which local hurdles, saying it is working with recipient nations on an individual basis to remove obstacles to delivery.

“What we’ve found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply — we have plenty of doses to share with the world — but this is a Herculean logistical challenge,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

It took months for the U.S. to get its domestic vaccination program running at full throttle, and officials noted that Biden only shifted the focus of the nation's COVID-19 response toward the global vaccination campaign less than two months ago.