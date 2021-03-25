Biden: 'My plan is to run for reelection' in 2024

Should he run again, Biden said he “would fully expect” to choose Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again. "She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner,” he said.

Biden seemed exasperated when asked if he expected Trump to run on the Republican side in four years.

“I don’t even think about it. I have no idea," Biden said, suggesting that Trump may not even be part of the Republican Party.

It may seem early, but several Republican presidential prospects are already jockeying for position ahead of the GOP’s 2024 nomination fight.

On Friday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to deliver a speech in Iowa, which traditionally holds the nation's first presidential primary contest. Trump has teased another run, but he would be 78 himself at the beginning of the next president’s term.

With a Democrat in the White House, there has been virtually no jockeying on the Democratic side so far. Harris would be the most likely successor should Biden step aside, but she would probably face competition. So soon after taking office, however, Harris' allies have taken no steps to prepare for a presidential bid of her own.