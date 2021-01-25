Biden names Democrats to lead nuclear, pipeline agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving quickly to assert influence over energy issues, President Joe Biden has named two Democrats to lead regulatory agencies that oversee nuclear power, natural gas and other energy infrastructure.

Christopher Hanson, the new chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Rich Glick, leader of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, replace Republicans who led the panels under President Donald Trump.

The NRC regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials, including in medicine, while FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil. It also reviews proposals to build liquefied natural gas terminals, interstate natural gas pipelines and hydropower projects.

Both panels are independent agencies, but members are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Hanson replaces Kristine Svinicki, who left the agency on Inauguration Day after nearly 13 years, including the last four as chair.

Glick replaces James Danly, who had led the five-member panel since November. Danly remains a member of the commission.