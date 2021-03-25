Biden not ruling out chance US stays longer in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of U.S. troops staying in Afghanistan through the end of the year, and one of his top generals told Congress that Afghanistan's military forces need American assistance to successfully counter the Taliban.

Biden, at his first news conference as president, repeated his assessment that it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline for a full American troop withdrawal, as outlined in a peace agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban.

“It's not my intention to stay there for a long time,” Biden said, “We will leave. The question is when we leave." When asked if U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year, he said, ”I can't picture that being the case."