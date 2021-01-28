Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as COVID-19 rages

Biden also ordered the immediate reversal of a federal policy that bars taxpayer funding for international health care nonprofits that promote or provide abortions. Known as the Mexico City Policy, it can be switched on or off depending on whether Democrats or Republicans control the White House. Abortion rights supporters call it the “global gag rule.”

The new president's signing of a growing stack of executive orders is bringing increasing criticism from Republicans and also from some of his allies, especially after Democrats lambasted Trump when he acted on his own. Biden's team says he's looking to Congress for major legislation but feels that certain actions are crucial in the meantime.

Some directives he issued Thursday could take months to carry out.

He instructed the Department of Health and Human Services to consider rescinding Trump regulations that bar federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.