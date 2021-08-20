Biden picks Burns for China ambassador; Emanuel for Japan

In 2018, he announced that he wouldn't seek a third term as mayor as the city was bracing for the high-profile trial of a white police officer who fatally shot a black teen, Laquan McDonald, on a city street.

The 2014 shooting death of McDonald, who was shot 16 times, was one of the several high-profile police shootings of black men and women around the country that spurred national outrage and a larger debate about policing in Black communities.

Emanuel, facing reelection in 2015, argued against releasing police video of the shooting while the investigation was continuing.

After months of litigation – and after Emanuel was reelected to a second term – a court ordered the city to show the footage to the public. Emanuel's relationship with Chicago's Black community became strained following the video's release.

Emanuel in a statement touted his decades of working with Biden and the importance of the U.S.-Japan relationship.

"The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific, and I would proudly represent our nation with one of our most critical global allies in one of the most critical geopolitical regions," Emanuel said.