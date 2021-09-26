Biden plan seeks to expand education, from pre-K to college

Congress is working to meet Monday's self-imposed deadlines, and Biden's broader proposal could come before the House later in the week. But Democrats must first overcome divisions within their own ranks over the scope of the plan. The $3.5 trillion proposal reaches nearly every aspect of American life, from health care and taxes to the climate and housing, largely paid for by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The price tag will likely drop and ambitions scaled back to appease more centrist lawmakers wary of big spending. But the cuts are drawing concerns from progressives and others who say they have already compromised enough.

Funding for historically Black colleges and universities, for example, has been slashed from Biden's earlier plans. As lawmakers eye other possible cost-saving moves, money to repair aging school buildings could lose out.

At a recent House committee hearing, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., argued that any more cuts could jeopardize the success of its education programs.

“Even with the robust investments proposed here, we are still shortchanging vital programs,” she said.