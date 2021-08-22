Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC's “This Week” that as Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will recommend whether to give it more time. Tens of thousands of Americans and others have yet to be flown out of the country.

Austin's interview aired Sunday but was taped Saturday as other U.S. officials cited increased concerns about security threats at the airport from militants affiliated with IS. The U.S. Embassy on Saturday warned citizens against traveling to the airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

In a notice Sunday, the State Department urged people seeking to leave Afghanistan as part of an organized private evacuation effort not come to the Kabul airport “until you have received specific instructions” to do so from the U.S. Embassy’s flight organizer. The notice said that others, including American citizens, who have received specific instructions from the embassy to make their way to the airport should do so.

Austin said the airlift would continue for as long as possible.