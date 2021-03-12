Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

Biden wound up with oversight of the government’s mammoth $787 billion stimulus plan after he wrote Obama a memo about how it should be run and he savored his role as the program’s top cop.

He held weekly conference calls with mayors, governors and others to press for wise use of the money, and he called regular Cabinet meetings to keep the Washington end of the program on track. At one 2009 Cabinet meeting, Biden pressed federal officials to give him a quick heads-up when projects fell behind schedule, saying, “You’ve gotta give me more ammo so I can pick up the phone and be the sheriff.”

Biden used his role as “Sheriff Joe” to cut red tape and “get the stimulus itself into the economy,” said Robert Gibbs, who was Obama’s press secretary at the time. He predicted that Biden would be equally relentless in selling the relief package this time.

“I would be surprised if two days passed in the next four years when you don’t hear discussion about the legislation," Gibbs said. “This is so important that it is literally something you say during the last rally of your reelection campaign.”