Biden pledges 'all the assistance that’s needed' after Ida

Biden said the flooding in Louisiana was less than the region experienced during Hurricane Katrina, crediting federal investments in the area's levee system. “It held, it was strong, it worked," he said at the White House.

“We know that there is much to be done in this response on our part," Biden added. "We need to get power restored. We need to get more food, fuel and water deployed.”

He said he was receiving hourly updates on the disaster response and outlined efforts by the federal government to ease recovery efforts, including by making satellite imagery available to utility companies and waiving some regulatory requirements.

Biden added he directed the Department of Energy to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure the steady supply of fuel to the region.

Biden said the Pentagon was assisting with ongoing firefighting operations in California against the Caldor fire.

He said the crises, were “yet another reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crisis are here."

“It’s a matter of life and death, and we’re all in it together," he added.

Biden said he was assured that his visit to Louisiana would not interfere with the relief efforts in the state.