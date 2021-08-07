Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden praised U.S. Olympians for navigating the difficulties of a coronavirus-tarnished games with “moral courage" that made Americans' “hearts swell" with pride.

Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, spoke with Team USA in a Zoom call Saturday evening from their home near Wilmington, Delaware. The couple extended an invitation to the athletes to visit the White House in the fall to celebrate their accomplishments.

The Bidens heaped praise on the athletes for their accomplishments in their respective sports but also honed in on remarkable moments in the games when they said the athletes set an example for their fellow Americans.

“You handled yourself with such grace and such decency,” the president told the athletes. “You made me so damn proud."

Biden told gymnast Simone Biles that her decision to withdraw from events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health set an important example for others. She later came back to win a bronze in the balance beam final.

“You had the courage to say, ‘I need some help,’" Biden said. “And you gave an example to everybody. And guess what, by the way, you got back up on that damned beam!"