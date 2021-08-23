Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism

Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. Loeffler, an ally of Trump, came under criticism from WNBA players for attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler and her fellow owners sold the team this year.

“It feels good to be back in this place and have our achievements celebrated in this way,” Storm forward Breanna Stewart said in brief remarks at the ceremony.

Before the visit, Seattle guard Sue Bird said that with Trump out of office, she was happy to visit the White House “now that it’s back in a place where it’s considered an honor.”

Many WNBA players, including Bird, have been outspoken in their embrace of social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, which Trump characterized as a violent, radical ideology. Trump was also critical of Bird’s fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“I think for a very long time, up until 2016, going to the White House was an honor — it wasn’t necessarily political," Bird said before the visit. “It was to meet the president of the United States. The person who holds that office acknowledging your team’s success.”