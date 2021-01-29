Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s going to revamp and enhance diplomacy toward Iran as the U.S. looks at restoring constraints on the country's nuclear program and reining in its regional ambitions.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of a new special envoy for Iran on Friday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said that restoring limits on the Iranian nuclear program is a top priority and that the administration would work to build on whatever restrictions it could negotiate.

Jake Sullivan said Friday that the administration’s goal is to put Iran’s nuclear program “back into a box” and then to confront other problematic Iranian activity in the Middle East. President Donald Trump cited Iran's “malign behavior” in the Middle East as one reason for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal that Sullivan helped negotiate for the Obama administration.

“Our view is that if we can get back to diplomacy that can put Iran’s nuclear program in a box, that will create a platform upon which to build a global effort,” Sullivan said at an event hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace, with Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien.