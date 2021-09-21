Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

More broadly, he put a heavy emphasis on the need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, to meet past obligations to address climate change, to head off emerging technology issues and to firm up trade rules.

“We will choose to build a better future. We, you and I, we have the will and capacity to make it better. Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to waste any more time,” he said. "We can do this.”

Biden limited his time at the United Nations due to coronavirus concerns. He met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York following his speech, before heading back to the White House for a busy week of diplomacy in virtual and Washington settings.

Morrison and Biden did not comment on the flap with the French when they appeared briefly before the media at the start of their meeting. Morrison, however, praised Biden for understanding the complexities of the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

“There’s no doubt you get it," the prime minister told Biden.

The president was scheduled to meet with Johnson later Tuesday at the White House.

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein and Darlene Superville in Washington, Jonathan Lemire in New York and Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

