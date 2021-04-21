Biden pushes for momentum as US returns to climate fight

And at home, political divisions exposed by Trump's presidency have left the United States weaker than it was at the 2015 Paris global accord. Unable to guarantee that a different president in 2024 won't undo Biden's climate work, the Biden administration has argued that market forces — with a boost to get started — will soon make cleaner fuels and energy efficiency too cheap and consumer-friendly to trash.

“The president has every intention of getting reelected, and certainly, ensuring that he is implementing policies where ... addressing our climate crisis, putting Americans back to work, go hand in hand,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Having the United States, with its influence and status, back in the climate game is important, said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Helsinki.

But hoping the world will forget about the last four years seems like wishful thinking, he said. “There is too much of an impulse in the U.S. to just wish away Trump’s legacy and the fact that every election is now basically a coin toss between complete climate denial and whatever actions the Democrats can bring to the table.”