Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group

Homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said Biden has made clear from the start of his presidency that “he expects us to work proactively with our state and local partners to effectively meet the complex homeland security challenges that we face today and to prepare for what is coming our way.”

“We are focused on doing everything we can in collaboration with the Nation’s governors to safeguard and support our communities. This Council will play an important role in advancing that close collaboration going forward,” she said in a statement.

The White House said the picks are meant to reflect not only a commitment to bipartisanship but also a diverse range of regions and states.

A number of the Democrats have long and close relationships with the president. As a candidate, Biden interviewed Whitmer as a potential vice-presidential pick. Carney is one of Biden’s political mentees in Delaware and is married to one of Biden’s longtime Senate aides. Brown’s former chief of staff serves as the chief of staff in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.