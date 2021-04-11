Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

He says Biden is doing the right thing on infrastructure, social issues and the environment. Still, Farrington said he’ll remain loyal to the Republican Party — even if he runs for Congress again in 2022 in opposition to much of what it stands for. “We need to change it from within," he says.

Scott Carey, former general counsel of the Tennessee Republican Party, wrote an op-ed in October saying he was voting for Biden. He's been mostly satisfied so far — but not about to become a born-again Democrat. He worries about tax increases and government overreach.

“I don’t see myself becoming a big Harris, or certainly a Bernie fan or anything like that,” Carey said of Vice President Kamala Harris and liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders. If Biden decides not to seek a second term in 2024, Carey said, he'd be more excited about Republicans, including "some governors I’ve never even heard of who would step up post-Trump and bring us back to sound governing policies.”

Others, though, say they've left the GOP for good.

Tom Rawles is an ex-Republican county supervisor in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and was critical in Biden carrying swing-state Arizona. After voting for Biden, Rawles registered as a Democrat.