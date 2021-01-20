Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'

Trump officials heralded the report as “a definitive chronicle of the American founding,” but scholars say it disregards the most basic rules of scholarship. It offers no citations, for example, or a list of its source materials.

It also includes several passages copied directly from other writings by members of the panel, as one professor found after running the report through software that's used to detect plagiarism.

Matthew Spalding, the panel’s executive director and a vice president at the conservative Hillsdale College, denied any wrongdoing, saying the panel's members “contributed our own work and writing, under our own names, to the 1776 Report, which was an advisory report to the president.”

Spalding and other commission leaders did not immediately respond to other criticism leveled against the report.

In his order dissolving the panel, Biden said it “sought to erase America’s history of racial injustice.”

The American Historical Association condemned the document, saying it glorifies the founders while ignoring the histories and contributions of enslaved people, Indigenous communities and women. In a statement also signed by 13 other academic groups, the organization says the report seeks “government indoctrination of American students.”