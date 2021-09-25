Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

“No. 2, take a look at what I inherited when I came into office. When I came into office, the state of affairs, and where we were: We had 4 million people vaccinated. We had no plan. We had — I mean, I can go down the list," Biden added. “So, you know, part of it is dealing with the panoply of things that were landed on my plate. I’m not complaining; it’s just a reality.”

A recent poll from the Pew Research Center, in line with internal polling on the Republican and Democratic sides, paints a darkening picture for the president and his party. It found a 14-percentage point drop since July in his support from voters between the ages of 18 and 29, a 16-point drop among Latinos and an 18-point drop among African Americans. The shift among Black voters from 85% to 67% was particularly troubling given that they were Biden’s most reliable source of support in 2020.

“A year from now, the political environment is going to be a lot different,” said Biden pollster John Anzalone.

He emphasized the popularity of key elements of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda being debated in Congress.