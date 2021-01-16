Biden says his advisers will lead with 'science and truth'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a dig at the outgoing Trump administration, President-elect Joe Biden said the team of scientific advisers he introduced Saturday will lead with "science and truth. We believe in both.”

Biden is elevating the position of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first, and said that Eric Lander, a pioneer in mapping the human genome who is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, is “one of the most brilliant guys I know.”

Lander said Biden has tasked his advisers and “the whole scientific community and the American public” to “rise to this moment."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used the rollout of the science team to recall her late mother, a cancer researcher whom she credited with teaching her to think critically.

“The science behind climate change is not a hoax. The science behind the virus is not partisan,” Harris said. “The same laws apply, the same evidence holds true regardless of whether or not you accept them.”

Both Biden and Harris veered from their prepared texts to hold up the scientists as examples to children across the country.