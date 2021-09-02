Biden says Ida shows "climate crisis" has struck

Biden said separately that the Pentagon was assisting with ongoing firefighting operations in California against the Caldor fire.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested Biden's Friday visit would be crucial for the president to understand the destruction by seeing the widespread damage for himself.

“There’s nothing quite like visiting in person,” Edwards told reporters Wednesday following a briefing with local elected officials in Jefferson Parish, which took direct blows from Ida. “When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling.”

Asked what type of assistance he planned to request from Biden, Edwards said, “Quite frankly, the list is going to be very, very long.” But he said a priority would be for a housing program to help people rebuild.

The White House says Biden has been getting regular updates on the storm and its aftermath. He has held several conference calls with governors and local officials to discuss preparations and needs after the storm, and has received briefings from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

FEMA had sent tons of supplies, including generators, tarps and other materials to the region before the storm, and federal response teams are working on search and rescue.