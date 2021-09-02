Biden says Ida, wildfires show 'climate crisis' has struck

He said he was receiving hourly updates on the disaster response and outlined efforts by the federal government to ease recovery efforts, including by making satellite imagery available to utility companies and waiving some regulatory requirements.

At Biden’s request, the Energy Department said it was releasing 1.5 million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure a steady fuel supply in the Gulf region, where sunken vessels are blocking key supply lines along the Mississippi River. The oil will be used by ExxonMobil at its Baton Rouge refinery. The company has agreed to replenish the strategic reserve, which is used as an emergency stockpile, within three months.

The president also scolded insurers who are declining to pay for the costs of damage or hotel stays for people who had to evacuate their homes.

“Don't hide behind the fine print and technicalities,” Biden warned the insurers. “Do the right thing and pay your policyholders what you owe them.”

Biden said separately that the Pentagon was assisting with ongoing firefighting operations in California against the Caldor fire.