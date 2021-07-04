Biden sees virus ‘independence,’ but COVID takes no holiday

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this country is in a significantly better place,” she said.

Biden, who is set to host the largest event yet of his presidency on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, sees this as a long-awaited opportunity to highlight the success of the vaccination campaign he championed. It will be the clearest indication yet that the U.S. has moved into a new phase of virus response, shifting from a national emergency to a localized crisis of individual responsibility and from vaccinating Americans to promoting global health.

“The Fourth of July this year is different than the Fourth of July of last year,” Biden said Friday. “And it’s going to be better next year.”

Top officials in the Biden administration fanned out across the country over the weekend to promote the vastly improved virus situation under the banner, “America’s Back Together.”

Never mind that the president has come up short of the vaccination goal he had set for the Fourth with great fanfare.