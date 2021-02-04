Biden signals that US will refocus on diplomacy abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Asserting a broad reset of American foreign policy, President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would halt the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia's military offensive in Yemen and make support for LBTGQ rights a cornerstone of diplomacy.

In his first visit to the State Department as president, Biden called for a return to the "grounding wire of our global power.” He sought to buck up the diplomatic corps, many of whom were discouraged by the policies and tone of former President Donald Trump.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back,” Biden said in brief remarks to the State Department staff. "You are the center of all that I intend to do. You are the heart of it. We’re going to rebuild our alliances”

With Biden's most public diplomatic effort of his young presidency, White House officials said he was hoping to send an unambiguous signal to the world that the United States is ready to resume its role as a global leader after four years in which Trump pressed an “America First” agenda.