Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said ahead of Senate passage that the medals are “a recognition that will be on display for people to understand and remember what these officers did.” The police and National Guard troops eventually cleared the building and the count resumed.

Klobuchar said children of the future will be able to walk by and see the medals in the Smithsonian, and their parents will tell them, “This happened, this attack happened.”

The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote, with no Republican objections. The House passed the bill in June, with 21 Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection in Trump’s defense voting against it.

Trump, along with many Republicans still loyal to him, has tried to rebrand the rioting as a peaceful protest, even as law enforcement officers who responded that day have detailed the violence and made clear the toll it has taken on them. The four officers who testified in the emotional hearing last week detailed near-death experiences as the rioters beat and crushed them on their way into the building.