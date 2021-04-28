Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

“We have a giant opportunity to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice,” said Biden. “Real justice.”

‘WE HAVE TO PROVE DEMOCRACY STILL WORKS’

Biden said that while the nation’s democracy survived the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol meant to block the certification of his election, leaders in Washington must do more to boost the resilience of the nation’s system of government.

Biden said the nation’s adversaries “look at the images of the mob that assaulted this Capitol as proof that the sun is setting on American democracy.” He said they view the U.S. as too riven by hostility to effectively govern.

“We have to prove them wrong," he said. "We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works — and can deliver for the people.”

It was a familiar refrain for Biden, who has sounded alarm about the nation’s divisions for years, but the urgency spiked after Jan 6.

Still, the appeal for unity appeared unlikely to sway many minds in Congress. Republicans have already lined up in opposition to Biden's agenda and the push for a bipartisan commission to probe the insurrection has struggled to gain support.

TRUMP WHO?