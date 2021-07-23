Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of political clout

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday was set to make his first major political foray since taking office, campaigning for a fellow moderate Democrat whose race for Virginia governor could serve as a test of Biden's own strength and coattails.

Biden was making a short trip across the Potomac River to back Terry McAuliffe, a former governor looking for a second term whose centrist leanings in many ways mirror those of the president. The race is also seen as an early measure of voters’ judgment on Democratic control of all branches of the federal government.

Biden was expected to point to his management of the pandemic and highlight the economic recovery during the first six months of his term, providing a window into his party’s messaging as it tries to maintain narrow margins next fall in both houses of Congress. He planned to use his campaign appearance to highlight the popularity of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and call for action on his infrastructure plan, much as he has done in official visits to congressional districts expected to see close races next year.