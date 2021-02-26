Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

Post-storm debate in Texas has centered on the state maintaining its own electrical grid and lack of storm preparation, including weatherization of key infrastructure. Some state officials initially blamed the blackouts on renewable energy even though Texas is a heavy user of fossil fuels like oil and gas.

Sherwood-Randall said it remains up to Texas on how to shore up its utilities.

“Fundamentally the first decision has to be made by the state of Texas about what kind of energy system it wants to maintain, what kind of energy market it wants to maintain," she said.

The White House said Biden's purpose in visiting was to support, not scold.

“I expect that what he will do during this trip today is asking every single person he sees what do you need, how can I help you more," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “And what can we get more for you from the federal government.”

Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas and asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to aid the recovery. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent emergency generators, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and blankets.