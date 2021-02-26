Biden surveys weather harm, encourages virus shots in Texas

“Fundamentally the first decision has to be made by the state of Texas about what kind of energy system it wants to maintain, what kind of energy market it wants to maintain," she said.

The White House said Biden's purpose in visiting would be to support, not scold.

“I expect that what he will do during this trip today is asking every single person he sees what do you need, how can I help you more," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "And what can we get more for you from the federal government. And it’s important to him that he does that on the ground in person, he has that direct engagement.”

Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas and asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to aid the recovery. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent emergency generators, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and blankets.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said in an interview that he didn't know what more the federal government could do to help because the failures were at the state level. But Henry, a Republican who is the highest county official in the suburban Houston county, said that if Biden “thinks it's important to visit, then come on down.”