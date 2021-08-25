Biden tackles cybersecurity with tech, finance leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with top executives from some of the country's leading technology companies and financial institutions as the White House urges the private sector to help toughen cybersecurity defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The summit comes during a relentless stretch of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure, in some cases with the attackers extorting multimillion-dollar payments from major corporations, as well as other illicit cyber operations that U.S. authorities have linked to foreign hackers.

In public remarks before the private meeting got underway, Biden referred to cybersecurity as a “core national security challenge” for the U.S.

“The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can't meet this challenge alone,” Biden said. “I've invited you all here today because you have the power, the capacity and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”