Biden taps former Obama official as deputy at Interior Dept.

Murkowski was one of four GOP senators who voted in favor of Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department, but said she “struggled” with her decision, citing Haaland’s views on oil drilling and other resource development. Manchin also hesitated for weeks before announcing his support for Haaland.

Beaudreau is a lawyer in the Washington office of Latham & Watkins and a member of the firm’s Environment, Land & Resources Department.

He told E&E News in a 2013 interview that growing up in Alaska was crucial to his role at the Interior Department. “I know how important resource development is to the state. It’s the economic blood of the state. But I also know how important the outdoors are to everyone in Alaska. Everyone in Alaska wants to see that preserved and protected,″ he said.

Beaudreau later served as acting assistant secretary and as chief of staff under then-Secretary Sally Jewell.

Klein also served at the department during the Obama administration, working on renewable energy and climate change. Most recently, she was deputy director of an environmental center at New York University School of Law.